North Omaha Summer Arts hosting The Garden Walk on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — North Omaha Summer Arts (NOSA) is bringing back The Garden Walk next Saturday.

On August 20, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. you can visit flower or vegetable gardens, meet gardeners, farmers and conservationists. The is also opportunities to sample food, drinks and enjoy live music.

See all of the participating sites below:

Washington Branch Library: 2868 Ames Avenue

Metropolitan Community College: 5300 North 30th Street (Fort Omaha)

Church of the Resurrection: 3014 Belvedere Blvd

Lutheran Service Corps: 6220 North 30th Street

No More Empty Pots: 8501 N 30th Street

Florence Branch Library: 2920 Bondesson Street

North Omaha Summer Arts

