North Omaha Summer Arts hosting The Garden Walk on Saturday

At Little Acre Flowers, during the pandemic people have been looking to connect by ordering flowers for others and, sometimes, even for themselves.
Posted at 6:01 PM, Aug 15, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — North Omaha Summer Arts (NOSA) is bringing back The Garden Walk next Saturday.

On August 20, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. you can visit flower or vegetable gardens, meet gardeners, farmers and conservationists. The is also opportunities to sample food, drinks and enjoy live music.

See all of the participating sites below:

  • Washington Branch Library: 2868 Ames Avenue
  • Metropolitan Community College: 5300 North 30th Street (Fort Omaha) 
  • Church of the Resurrection: 3014 Belvedere Blvd
  • Lutheran Service Corps: 6220 North 30th Street
  • No More Empty Pots: 8501 N 30th Street
  • Florence Branch Library: 2920 Bondesson Street
