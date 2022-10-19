North Omaha Trail seeks to connect, heal wounds of past

Minneapolis has the Midtown Greenway, New Orleans has Lafitte Greenway and Atlanta has its BeltLine trail.

Now local community leaders, who took a cue from those popular urban trails, are marking the near completion of the first phase of the North Omaha Trail.

About two miles of infrastructure on the walking-biking-scooter path is finished, from 30th Street and Ames Avenue to 24th and Ohio Streets.

(Courtesy of Spark and Fabric Lab)

175 trees to grow

Cosmetic details, including wayfinding features and public art, have yet to be installed along what is billed as a major advancement of the Omaha metro area’s transportation system.

On Saturday Oct. 22, a milestone is to occur as supporters plant 175 trees along the route. Also planned is a community walk, entertainment and tours.

Manuel Cook, urban development manager for Spark and Fabric Lab, said the trail that runs parallel to U.S. Highway 75, and ultimately is to stretch a total of about five miles, promotes connection in a variety of ways, physically and symbolically.

It connects several North Omaha neighborhood anchors including the transit station at 30th Street and Ames Avenue, the Kennedy Square redevelopment and the 24th and Lake historic district. Several schools and stores are along the way.

Future phases are to extend north to Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus and south to downtown Omaha’s “Baby Bob” pedestrian bridge and the riverfront.

‘Stitch that wound’

Users eventually will be able to continue from downtown Omaha to the Council Bluffs First Avenue trail, which extends into Iowa.

“I can’t get away from the word connectivity in a lot of different ways,” Cook said of the project concept, which he said has been talked about in spirit for decades but which accelerated after 2018.

(Courtesy of Spark and Fabric Lab)

He noted the controversial history of Highway 75, which destroyed many homes and businesses as it sliced through and separated North Omaha. He said the trail can help “stitch that wound” and restore a sense of connection between key institutions as well as promote recreation and public health benefits.

“This project is a step toward creating an ecosystem of health and healing in the community,” said Cook. “That includes a lot of aspects of community, even daily interactions — when you see people, you get to know them more.”

(Courtesy of Fabric Lab and Spark)

Coordinators this winter will call on local creative types to submit ideas for public art that will dot the trail. Cook said those additions will help chronicle the story of North Omaha history, arts and culture.

$10 million request

Fabric Lab and Spark, which provided trail design and urban planning work, recently submitted a request for nearly $10 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete future phases, Cook said.

He said the first stretch cost about $3 million, with funding coming from the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District and private philanthropy.

Lamp Rynearson provided engineering services, with cooperation from the city and state governments.

Saturday schedule (Most activities are based at Fabric Lab, 2514 N. 24th St.) 8:30 a.m: GirlTrek Omaha hosts a walk along the trail. Heartland Bike Share is to provide e-bikes. Guests are encouraged to bring their own bikes, scooters and skates. Free Lime and Spin scooter passes will be available. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Coffee, tea, baked goods and music from Shari Holistic Healing and Pull Up & Vibe. Noon: North Omaha Legacy Tours by Preston Love Jr. 12:30 p.m: Tree planting begins. 8 p.m: NightShade Herb & Dance ball, Starlight Chateau, 1310 N. 29th St., to help raise funds for an artist cooperative and its future home. Tickets $50.

Trail project leaders say the trail followed examples of urban trails including those in cities such as Minneapolis, New Orleans and Atlanta. They said the project also aligns with the goals of the Greater Omaha Chamber’s ConnectGo regional strategy that strives for an equitable, accessible and modern transportation system.

Housing to sprout, too

“The North Omaha Trail provides a critical link between North Omaha and the region’s urban core,” said Stephen Osberg of the chamber. “It’s a beautiful project.”

Keep Omaha Beautiful is providing the trees for Saturday’s event as part of its Trees for Omaha program. Those interested in planting must register by Friday afternoon.

Cook called the trail a new chapter for Omaha.

He said Fabric Lab and Spark will be working on related projects, such as trying to develop affordable housing around the trail to help build up the community.

“The trees, together with the trail itself, will continue to serve as a historic reference point that provides aesthetic, environmental and public health benefits for generations to come,” he said.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.