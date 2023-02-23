North Platte teacher arrested for alleged sexual abuse of student

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KMTV) — A North Platte teacher has been arrested after allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to court documents, a school resource officer contacted law enforcement to report the claims.

They shared reports about suspicious behavior between David Cooper and a high school junior, who is also a student aid for one of his classes.

During an interview, the student admitted to the alleged relationship. Cooper was arrested and charged with "sexual abuse by a school employee."

In a statement, the school district wrote in part, "We can assure you that North Platte Public Schools remains committed to educating our students in a safe learning environment. Additionally, we will continue to work with law enforcement throughout this investigation."

Read the full statement below:

“Yesterday, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, an employee was taken into custody by the North Platte Police Department.

While we cannot share the specific details of this personnel matter, we can assure you that North Platte Public Schools remains committed to educating our students in a safe learning environment.

Additionally, we will continue to work with law enforcement throughout this investigation.

The North Platte Police Department is handling this ongoing criminal investigation; we cannot elaborate further.”

