Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Northern Iowa defense dominates Western Illinois, 41-3

items.[0].image.alt
News 5
FILE
Football
Posted at 10:18 AM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 11:18:55-05

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Don Williams ran for 166 yards, including a 99-yard run for a second-quarter touchdown, as Northern Iowa used its defense to dominate Western Illinois, 41-3 in the season finale for both schools.

The Panthers denied Western Michigan any kind of a running game, holding the Leathernecks to minus-46 yards on the ground.

Northern Iowa set a school record with 12 sacks and picked off three passes, including a 46-yard pick-six by Austin Evans in the third quarter.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018