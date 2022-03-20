Watch
NorthStar Foundation announces expansion of its adventure course

'You'll see this structure and you'll be awed by it'
The expansion will include an indoor space for instruction before going through the course.
Posted at 10:22 AM, Mar 20, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Saturday was a big day over at the NorthStar Foundation in North Omaha.

The foundation is expanding its adventure course. The expansion will include an indoor space for instruction before going through the course.

NorthStar works with boys and young men from third through 12th grade by engaging them in academics, athletics and adventure.

Organizers shared their excitement for the expansion.

"You'll see this structure and you'll be awed by it. And then somebody will come along and say do you wanna do it? And you know in some cases these young men they may see things and it may be closed, restricted they may not have access to it. But this structure through generosity this structure is these young men's structure and they get to experience it of course with supervised staff," said Board Member Brandon Kyle.

The new construction is set to be completed sometime in April.

