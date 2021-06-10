NorthStar lacrosse program breaks ground on new field

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Lacrosse has grown in popularity in the Omaha metro over the past few years, and now a new field dedicated to the sport is being built on the NorthStar campus.

For the past several years, NorthStar has been striving to build a well-rounded lacrosse program for its students.

Coach Cort Irish said it's a sport common in West and Southeast Omaha, but he saw how it could benefit the young men they serve in the North Omaha area.

“It’s a game that takes advantage of the skills kids have, but more importantly, it's a game that fosters teamwork," Irish said.

It’s a sport the boys take pride in and a game junior Devin Jones has come to love.

“At first it gave me something to do, but then I actually like the sport," Jones said. "So it’s one of my top two sports.”

And now NorthStar is taking the next step in developing a home for the players.

Fritz Field, named in honor of Fred "Fritz" Buffet, will serve the lacrosse and soccer players who call the field home.

"It’s a sense of pride," said Irish. "It's the ability of friends and family and people that care about them to have easy access to come watch them play.”

Lights, bleachers and a patio area are being added to the area, but the players are looking forward most to playing on the new turf.

“I’m looking forward to stopping at least 300 goals," Jones said.

The lacrosse program does accept players from outside of NorthStar and NorthStar's Executive Director believes the new field will bring even more players into the program.

“We want you to come play with us, because there will be a space second to none in Omaha when Fritz Field renovations are done this fall," said Scott Hazelrigg.

The field is expected to be completed in September.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.