Northwest High School employee arrested after allegations of sexual relationship with minor

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An employee at Northwest High School has been arrested.

The school's principal sent out a letter to families on Friday letting them know that the employee, identified in an affidavit as Jarrell Williams, was arrested after claims of alleged inappropriate contact with a minor.

According to the affidavit, a 16-year-old said during an interview that she had a sexual relationship with Williams. Police allege he admitted to it.

When the school learned about the report, Williams was placed on leave and has not returned.

Administrators say they're in the process of ending employment.

Anyone concerned about inappropriate behavior is asked to call child protective services at 1-800-654-1999.

Read the letter from Northwest High below:

“Dear Northwest High Staff and Families:

We are writing to share that law enforcement has arrested a school employee for inappropriate contact with a minor. The individual was placed on leave immediately after we learned of the report and remained on leave through the police investigation. We have and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement.

Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of the students we serve. We take this most seriously. If you are ever concerned about inappropriate behavior, please call Child Protective Services at 1-800-652-1999.

Though this letter shares what I can on this matter, if you have any questions or concerns, please contact our school at (531) 299-2740.

Sincerely,

Dr. Kimberly Jackson

Principal

Northwest High”

