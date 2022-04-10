Notre Dame Sisters in Omaha collecting donations for Ukrainian refugees

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Notre Dame Sisters in Omaha are providing donations to the people of Ukraine.

In a press release they said, The Sisters in the Czech Republic are housing refugees from Ukraine. On the feast of St. Joseph, they had a special Mass, the refugees prepared their specialty foods and a concert, “Light for the Ukraine,” was held in the chapel of the Sisters.

Also in Slovakia, which is on the border of Ukraine, Sisters take care of 13 refugees in a house next to their convent and welcome refugees crossing into Slovakia offering information on local services.

Others are donating weeks at a time working at the Ukrainian border with volunteers.

Funds are being raised Monday, April 11. The funds will have a $3,000 match.

The funds will be sent to the Generalate, the headquarters of the Sisters in the Czech Republic, to be distributed as the sisters need to support refugees on several fronts.

