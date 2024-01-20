Nourishing community: the massive response after a well-known restaurant puts out a call for help

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The extreme cold and winter weather over several days has impacted businesses like Block 16, a popular restaurant in downtown Omaha.

Block 16 has thrived, building up a strong reputation. But over the last few years, things have been rocky. First, the pandemic, then inflation, now in the last few days — extreme weather.

"It's been pretty rough," Paul Urban, co-owner of Block 16, said, Friday. "Just between the maintenance to keep up with the freezing pipes and everything breaking down... People aren't coming out like usual. But, we haven't had snow like this in years, so, we get it."

Between the pipes, heat, and weather, business was slow.. Out of ideas, they took to social media.

"You know, we just put it out last night on social media. We were just like 'Hey we're here.' We could use some business, as well as every other restaurant in Omaha. We could use a little it of love. That's what we love about this city. People come out. We're really busy today, so that's really nice to see," Urban said.

Longtime customer Josie Maass heard the call and showed up. The neighbor from Harlan, IA makes it known that when she's in Omaha, she stops at Block 16... And she counts: she's been to the restaurant six times.

"I come every time I'm nearby and I order the same thing: The three happiness burger," Maass said.

Josie and her daughters made the walk over in the bitter cold from the Orpheum Theater for lunch.

"I've got coveralls in the car and a blanket. But, it's fine," Maass said.

Paul said he's delighted to see so many people show up, Friday, even in the bitter cold.

"With this business, you're just kind of flying by the seed in your pants and always pivoting," Urban said. "That's what we're doing. You always have to be ready for the next challenge."

