'Now they're both off the rails': Members of train union calling for labor changes at Omaha event

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — While investors are buzzing over the Berkshire meeting one of Berkshire Hathaway's largest companies is coming under fire from its union.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen are blanketing Omaha with a message the BNSF Railway is "off the rails."

Through newspaper ads, billboards and outreach the union is calling on Warren Buffett as well as investors to take more action toward easing supply chain problems and fixing a lack of rest for workers.

National BLET President Dennis Pierce was in Omaha and addressed the press Friday.

"BNSF and I'm not gonna let U.P. off the hook being here in the backyard: 'Now they're both off the rails.' Their employees have worked through the pandemic for three years without a contract raise," said Pierce.

The union has taken their fight all the way to Washington testifying at the "Surface Transportation Board" about rough conditions for workers.

With 33,000 active members around the country, union officials are making Omaha one of many sites to push for change.

