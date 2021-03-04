NPS seizes 770 pounds of pot during I-80 traffic stop

SEWARD, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said troopers performed a traffic stop and ended up seizing 770 pounds of marijuana near Seward, Nebraska.

Just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, NSP said a trooper observed a cargo fan that was speeding and failed to signal as it traveled eastbound on Interstate 80.

Upon stopping the vehicle, the trooper observed the aroma of marijuana coming from the vehicle and an eventual search yielded 770 pounds of it.

NSP said the suspects, Javier Hernandez-Romano and Gustavo Perez Huerta, both of Redwood Valley California, were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Both suspects have been lodged in the Seward County Jail.

