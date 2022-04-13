NRD urges public to take up water conservation efforts in 'abnormally dry' eastern Nebraska

LOUISVILLE, Neb. (KMTV) — Eastern Nebraska in 'abnormally dry' right now, as precipitation has been low and temperatures have been higher than average.

The Platte River is also lower than it should be around this time of year.

"About 71 percent of the state gets their drinking water from the Platte River," said Scott Winkler, General Manager of the Papio Missouri River Natural Resource District. "That's not counting irrigation water for our producers, so as you dwindle the supply, that not only impacts residential commercial businesses but it also impacts our ag community, ag producers," Winkler said.

Winkler says right now, we're not in drought conditions, but we're trending that way.

The Lower Platte South NRD, the City of Lincoln Water System, the Lower Platte North NRD, the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, the Papio-Missouri River NRD and Metropolitan Utilities District have created the Lower Platte River Consortium to monitor the levels and put a plan in place.

"We have playbook if things continue to get worse. There’s steps to implement to help mitigate the drought. We can’t mitigate 100 percent, but if we get into a prolonged period, it could be months, it could be years, things we can do to help. That's why we need everybody’s help," Winkler said.

The consortium is urging everyone to do their part, and Winkler says even small things can make a big difference. Simple practices such as turning the water off while you brush your teeth or shave can go a long way in local water conservation efforts.

Roch Gaussoin, professor and extension turfgrass specialist with UNL, says start with your lawn.

"Most people think of the lawn being a water hog and using a lot of moisture, and yet the data clearly indicates there isn’t a need to put as much water as homeowners put on," Gaussoin said.

He adds that turning your sprinkler off of automatic can save a lot of water. Experts also say that watering the lawn early in the morning or only when you need to water down fertilizer can also help reduce water use.

Planting native plants can also reduce your water consumption.

"Planting with native and regional plants is the number one. Mulch is a great one, it helps keep moist levels in and when you water, time of day you water, early morning is good watering in the heat of the day is not doing much," Victoria Schoell-Schaefer, senior director of horticulture and Design at Lauritzen Garden, said.

The Nebraska State Arboretum has information on native plants.

The Papio NRD has more tips on water conservation.

