NSAA issues statement on heat illness prevention after death of Omaha South student

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) issued a statement on their heat illness prevention protocols on Tuesday after an Omaha South student collapsed during practice and later died last week.

Sixteen-year-old Drake Geiger collapsed during football practice and later died on Aug. 10. Geiger was an incoming junior at Omaha South High School.

The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) wishes to express its sadness regarding the loss of Omaha South student Drake Geiger. The NSAA Board of Directors and staff extend their deepest condolences to Drake’s family and friends as well as the entire Omaha South community.

Drake’s tragic death has resulted in questions regarding the heat acclimatization and heat illness prevention protocols implemented by the NSAA.

The NSAA is a member of the National Federation of High School Associations (NFHS). The NFHS, through its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) has developed a “Heat Acclimatization and Heat Illness Prevention Position Statement” which is available on the NFHS and NSAA website. This document was reviewed and adopted by the NSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee in 2015.

The NSAA requires all member schools to follow the mandatory 14-day heat acclimatization period which includes a progression of allowable player equipment and activity level, length of practice times, as well as rest times between practices.

The Kestrel Heat Index Chart is also available on the NSAA website as a guide for adjusting practice as heat and humidity increase.

