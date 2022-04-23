NSP Carrier Enforcement honored by Truckers Against Trafficking

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) has honored the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division with a national award.

TAT Deputy Director Kylla Lanier presented NSP with the 2022 Truckers Against Trafficking Champion Award on Friday in the state agency category according to a press release.

“We wanted to honor a law enforcement partner who took on the TAT mission, made it their own, and innovated in ways we had not seen done before,” said Lanier, “When NSP first decided to partner with Truckers Against Trafficking, you guys did not dip your toe in the water. You went all-in from the very beginning.”

“This partnership, with the trucking industry and specifically Truckers Against Trafficking, is there to build awareness, to provide intervention, and to rescue victims of human trafficking,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We are extremely proud of our Carrier Enforcement Division troopers, investigators, and support staff for their relentless work and the valuable partnerships they’ve developed in this important mission.”

Truckers Against Trafficking is an international organization that has brought numerous industries together in the fight against human trafficking, including law enforcement, transportation, and energy partners.

The Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division has partnered with TAT for several years on initiatives including educational programs, public awareness efforts, and investigational operations.

You can find more information by visiting the Truckers Against Trafficking website.

