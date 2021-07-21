NSP investigating after three minors die in crash near Wahoo; searching for third vehicle at scene

WAHOO, Neb. (KMTV) — Three minors died following a crash Tuesday evening near Wahoo, according to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP).

Around 7 p.m., Saunders County Sheriff's Deputies asked for assistance from NSP at the scene of the two-vehicle crash. The crash occurred at the intersection of Hwy 77 and Hwy 109, north of Wahoo.

Investigators believe a Pontiac Grand Am, driven by an 18-year-old woman, was traveling southbound on Hwy 109 and stopped at a stop sign at the intersection.

NSP said an unknown, eastbound vehicle then stopped in the left lane of Hwy 77, which has the right of way at that intersection.

The Pontiac then attempted to go through the intersection but was struck by an eastbound Dodge Ram 3500 which was traveling in the right lane of Hwy 77.

The crash caused the Pontiac to roll into the intersection's south ditch.

All three occupants of the Pontiac including the driver, an 11-year-old, and a 7-year-old, all of Wahoo, died at the scene.

NSP said the driver of the Dodge Ram, Tobias Hartung, 40, of Fremont, was uninjured in the crash.

The third, unidentified vehicle that stopped in the left lane of Hwy 77 left the scene.

Investigators want to speak with the driver of that vehicle as a witness to the crash.

Anyone with information about the unidentified vehicle is asked to call NSP at 402-479-4921.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash.

