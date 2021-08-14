NSP investigating deadly officer-involved shooting of 80-year-old man in St. Paul, Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), an 80-year-old St. Paul, Nebraska man died after allegedly failing to comply with orders from a trooper at which point he was shot three times and later died.

NSP said:

At approximately 12:30 p.m., the Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance involving two neighbors in St. Paul. One of the parties reportedly discharged a weapon during the disturbance. The Sheriff’s Office, St. Paul Police Department, and Nebraska State Patrol all responded to the scene, near Sheridan and Jay streets in St. Paul.



At approximately 12:42 p.m., officers from all three agencies had arrived on scene and began looking for the involved parties. A few minutes later, a group of officers located a subject holding a rifle near a garage.



A trooper gave repeated commands for the subject to put down his weapon. The subject, identified as John Vogel, 80, of St. Paul, did not comply with commands and instead raised the rifle. The trooper discharged his weapon two times, striking the subject.



Officers on scene immediately rendered aid to the subject. The man was then transported to Howard County Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. No others were injured.



The Howard County Attorney has requested the Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team conduct an investigation into the incident.

