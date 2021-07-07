NSP: Jefferson County woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - The Nebraska State Patrol needs help finding a Jefferson County woman who is missing under what troopers call "suspicious" circumstances.

Linda Dillard, 55, has been missing since the early morning hours of June 16, when she was last seen in the Table Rock area.

Dillard is described as 5-feet tall and 130 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Her hair may be dyed blonde or she may be wearing a wig, according to troopers.

Dillard was last seen wearing a white tank top, jean shorts, a white and purple wig, and brown, lace-up sandal boots.

She has several tattoos. Dillard sometimes walks with a cane and has a medical condition that makes it difficult for her to walk long distances.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts or information about her disappearance can submit a tip through Nebraska Crime Stoppers. Tips are anonymous and can be submitted by calling 1-800-422-1494.

Nebraska Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information in this investigation.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.