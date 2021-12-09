NSP, NDOT urge preparedness for upcoming winter weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Winter has already shown its frosty face around the region this year. But motorists need to be prepared for winter driving conditions as early as tonight.

The Nebraska State Patrol, along with the Nebraska Department of Transportation, are urging preparedness now through Saturday as snowfall is expected to accumulate through much of the state.

“For most of us, this may be the first time driving in winter conditions this season. That’s why preparation ahead of time is so vital,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “If you are traveling this week, be sure your vehicle is ready for winter weather, check Nebraska’s advanced 511 system, and practice safe winter driving when you head out.”

Snowfall is expected to be lighter in the metro area compared to further north, but it is expected to be the first measurable snow of the season. However, NDOT wants to remind drivers to make space both for snow plow drivers that may be present on the road, as well as increasing following distance to other drivers. Even if the snow does not accumulate, the road surface could still be icy or slushy.

NDOT upgraded the Nebraska 511 Advanced Traveler System last month to include live weather radar. Nebraska 511 is available as a mobile application and also accessible through web browsers. Other Nebraska 511 amenities include live cams, road reports and closures and a snow plow tracker.

Any motorists who become stranded or needs assistance can call *55 or 800-525-5555 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline and speak directly with an NSP Dispatcher.

