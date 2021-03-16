NSP & others taking part in St. Patrick's Day enforcement campaign

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you plan to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) wants to remind you to do it safely. Thanks in part to a grant, law enforcement agencies throughout the state will be carrying out “high-visibility patrols” across Nebraska on Wednesday.

“Safe driving is never about luck. It’s about making wise decisions,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “If you’re celebrating this St. Patrick’s Day, don’t leave your ride home up to chance. Designate a sober driver or get a ride share to avoid driving impaired.”

The patrols are aimed at keeping dangerous drivers off the road and reducing “serious injury or fatality crashes.”

NSP said a grant of $8,083 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation is helping beef up St. Patrick’s Day enforcement.

