NSP provides the names of Superior workplace shooting victims

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) responded to a workplace shooting in Superior at Agregx Inc. that left three people dead including the shooter. This afternoon, it provided the names of two of the victims who were killed.

The names of the victims are:

Sandra Nelson, 60, of Formoso, Kansas

Darin Koepke, 53, of Hadar, Nebraska

The NSP said, “Sandra Nelson was pronounced deceased at the scene of the incident in Superior. Darin Koepke was flown to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln where he was later pronounced deceased.”

Nebraska State Patrol provided a briefing of the incident earlier today.

A third victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Superior and was released the same day.

The shooter, 61-year-old Max Hoskinson of Superior, was shot by an employee of Agrex who retrieved a shotgun from the business' office. Hoskinson was pronounced dead at the hospital in Superior.

The NSP said, “In consultation with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and the Nuckolls County Attorney’s Office, no charges are anticipated in relation to the employee who returned fire in protection of himself and other innocent parties present at the time of the incident.”

The NSP said the names of others involved in the incident are being held at this time “due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.”

