NSP releases statistics regarding Husker gameday traffic enforcement

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Nebraska fans watch as the team plays against Ohio State during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Posted at 1:06 PM, Dec 10, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Seven home football games, nearly 100 alcohol-related arrests and citations.

Fifty-eight of the nearly 100 run-ins the Nebraska State Patrol were arrested for DUI during Husker home football game traffic enforcement.

A $5,600 grant was provided from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office, specifically geared toward maintaining safety on the road surrounding gamedays.

In addition to the 58 arrests for DUI, NSP troopers also issued 18 open container citations and 12 citations to minors in possession. Thirty-one of the DUIs occurred within Lancaster County.

“Husker gamedays are great opportunities to gather with friends and fellow fans, but it’s important to make plans if your gameday experience involves alcohol,” said Captain Sean Caradori, commander of Lincoln-based Troop H, in a press release distributed by the NSP.

The NSP works in conjunction with the UNL Police Department, Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska Department of Transportation which provided the grant.

