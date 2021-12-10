NSP releases statistics regarding Husker gameday traffic enforcement

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Seven home football games, nearly 100 alcohol-related arrests and citations.

Fifty-eight of the nearly 100 run-ins the Nebraska State Patrol were arrested for DUI during Husker home football game traffic enforcement.

A $5,600 grant was provided from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office, specifically geared toward maintaining safety on the road surrounding gamedays.

In addition to the 58 arrests for DUI, NSP troopers also issued 18 open container citations and 12 citations to minors in possession. Thirty-one of the DUIs occurred within Lancaster County.

“Husker gamedays are great opportunities to gather with friends and fellow fans, but it’s important to make plans if your gameday experience involves alcohol,” said Captain Sean Caradori, commander of Lincoln-based Troop H, in a press release distributed by the NSP.

The NSP works in conjunction with the UNL Police Department, Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska Department of Transportation which provided the grant.

