NSP seizes more than 230 pounds of pot during two stops

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) said two traffic stops, carried out this week, resulted in four arrests and more than 230 pounds of marijuana and other substances being seized.

The first occurred on Monday when a trooper allegedly saw a truck exit Interstate 80 without signaling a turn. During the stop, a K-9 unit detected a controlled substance and a search was carried out.

The search resulted in the discovery of 88 pounds of marijuana, THC pills, THC vape cartridges, THC wax and THC gummies.

NSP said the driver, John Valencia Lopez, and passenger, Evelin Morales Ramos, both of Georgia, were arrested for possession of marijuana — more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. Both suspects were lodged at the Dawson County Jail.

On Tuesday, just before noon, NSP made contact with a different driver due to a registration issue on Interstate 80.

During the stop, NSP said the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity and a subsequent search allegedly revealed 146 pounds of marijuana in the bed of the pickup and a small amount of methamphetamine in the truck’s cab.

The suspect, Brian Nixon of Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested for possession of marijuana — more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp. Nixon was lodged in the Lincoln County Jail.

