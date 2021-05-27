NU reaps $400M in sale of municipal bonds for renovations

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska has netted $400 million in financing through the sale of municipal bonds to be used for a growing list of renovations and replacement projects.

The Lincoln Journal Star reported that the sale took place Wednesday, and money garnered will go toward an $800 million backlog of projects at campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney, as well as the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

The projects include a $75 million replacement of the Westbrook Music Building at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the construction of a $37.5 million College of Allied Health Professions building for the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.