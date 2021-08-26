NU Regent Jack Stark facing witness tampering allegations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark is facing charges of witness tampering, a class IV felony.

The allegations against Stark allege that he tried to impact a witness in a case in August 2020.

Stark was elected to the Board of Regents' District 2 seat in November. Stark was expected to be in a tight race with Mike Kennedy before Kennedy dropped out and endorsed him.

Stark is also well-known as a sports psychologist who worked with the University of Nebraska's football teams.

Stark, 74, is scheduled to appear in court again on August 31.

