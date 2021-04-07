NU Regent Jim Pillen running for Governor

OMAHA. NEB. (KMTV) — It’s a name many Husker fans will know. Jim Pillen, a University of Nebraska Regent who made a famous fumble recovery for Nebraska in 1978 to beat Oklahoma, is now seeking the governor's mansion.

Pillen bills himself as a conservative Republican, with similar positions that current Governor Pete Ricketts holds.

"Nebraska represents the best of America and this is where we make our stand. We'll defend our right to bear arms, we'll defend our law enforcement and safeguard our communities and demand order on the southern border,” said Pillen, in a recorded video.

Pillen was raised near Columbus before playing for the Huskers, later taking over his family pork operation, Pillen Family Farms.

He was then elected to the Board of Regents in 2012, and was named chair last year.

Pillen didn’t speak with the media on Wednesday but did release a video in which he said he’ll look to cut property taxes, defend the unborn and defend the state’s agricultural industry while also aligning himself with the former president.

"We'll stand up to radicals who want to use red tape and fake meat to put Nebraska out of business. We'll defend President Trump's progress on growing our economy and fighting hard for the forgotten men and women, Nebraska long left behind," said Pillen.

Pillen is not alone in this race. Businessman Charles Herbster, who chaired former President Trump's campaign agricultural committee, is also planning a run.

State Senator Brett Lindstrom of Omaha is strongly looking at a run for the Republican nomination as well.

So far, no Democrats have announced a run.