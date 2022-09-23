NU takes steps in renovating Memorial Stadium: 'Working on a plan for a plan'

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents plan to take the next steps in renovating Memorial Stadium.

The university sent out a fan survey earlier this year that is guiding the next steps for the stadium, with a goal that aims for a better fan experience.

The NU Board of Regents will vote next week to hire a project manager that will develop a plan over the next year. This is a different approach from how NU handles most projects.

President Ted Carter pointed to a fluid situation in which NU doesn’t know how much it’ll invest in the project, what kind of donations they’ll get to fund it or what exactly will be done with the nearly century-old stadium.

“We don’t have a program statement ready to go because we don’t have a scope, so we’re basically going to work on the plan for the plan over the next year," said Carter.

Some possible upgrades include changing the seating, concessions and upgrading Wi-Fi. NU President Ted Carter also hinted at cheaper tickets. The seating could be changed to allow for seatbacks, wider seats and reduce the total number of seats.

Carter said once renovations begin, they’ll continue during the football season.

“We’re going to be rebuilding and repairing this airplane while we’re flying it,” said Carter.

Carter said he’ll have a full plan to present in about a year.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.