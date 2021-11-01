Watch
October survey shows growth, but scant confidence in economy

Elise Amendola/AP
A "Now Hiring" sign is displayed on a business window, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Salem, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Posted at 12:14 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 13:14:42-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of business leaders in nine Midwest and Plains states shows significant jumps in employment and inventories since September, but confidence in the economy over the next six months remained at a dismal low.

The overall index for October of the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions released Monday rose to 65.2 from September's 61.6. Any score above 50 on the survey's indexes suggests growth. But the survey's business confidence index, which looks ahead six months, failed to budge from 37 recorded in September.

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

