OFD demos the "Jaws of Life" for teens learning to drive

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A demonstration today sent a sobering message to teens learning how to drive.

The Omaha Fire Department showed the student drivers how the "jaws of life" is used to free a person trapped inside of a vehicle.

Anna Diederich, who's an instructor with the Cornhusker Driving School, says she hopes her students will take driving seriously after getting a first-hand look at this procedure.

“You talk about it, you talk about it and then when they come out here and they see how big to do this is. You've got two fire trucks here, you've got a squad, you've got some police officers. I think that really helps seeing it. They understand, 'Wow, if something like this were to happen to me, this is serious stuff,” said Deiderich.

