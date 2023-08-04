Off-duty OPD sergeant helps cars out of muddy situation after funeral: 'Just to give back in that moment'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "Sometimes god puts you in the right place at the right time, and you know, you just gotta do your job," said Sgt. David Preston Jr. with the Omaha Police Department.

Preston, along with hundreds of others, packed the Greater Saint Paul Church on Wednesday to celebrate the life of Dr. Danita Webb.

"She was a close family friend of my wife and I, her and Richard, her husband, so I went to the funeral to pay respects," Preston said.

Some parked their cars in a lot across from the church, but it quickly became a muddy mess when it started to rain during the funeral.

"I parked in that lot myself, and I've got a truck, so it wasn't a big deal for me, and then I saw a person that I knew and she was stuck and I was like, 'Well, I can grab you real quick,'" Preston said.

Using a two-strap and his truck he helped several cars stuck inches deep in mud.

"I got kind of caught up in the moment, I know Richard and Danita — like they were there, they would have done the same thing. And so I just thought it was the right thing to do," Preston said. "I think it just gave them peace of mind knowing that their car was freed and they didn't have to worry about it later on."

Sargent Preston Jr. said he ultimately helped about 4 cars out.

"It probably took an extra 20 minutes of my day, a torn pair of pants, and a couple missed calls from my wife. I would say it was definitely worth it," Preston said.

For him, it was a way to give back to the North Omaha community where he grew up.

"Like I said, I know that Richard would have been doing the same thin, if it were my wife's funeral, and you know, all the love we have for their family, it was very small token of effort that I could do — just to give back in that moment," Preston said.

