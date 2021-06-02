Off-site airport parking may be forced to raise rates if Airport Authority votes yes on new fees

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Parking company Park ’N Go calls it invasive and unfair. The Omaha Airport Authority says they’re trying to remain consistent.

The Omaha Airport Authority board will soon be voting on charging a 10% fee towards off-site airport parking companies like Park ’N Go and Budget.

“I would say this is a total surprise because we have a long history of having no fee over there,” said Dan Williamson, Vice President of Park ’N Go, which operates several lots near the airport.

Williamson said if the airport authority board votes in favor of a proposal that charges off-site parking companies like his 10% of gross sales — they’ll be forced to fork over financial documents to the airport, which Park ’N Go competes with for customers looking to park.

“They want to get into our personal books, we’re a family-owned company. That’s private to us,” said Williamson.

But those at the airport say it’s standard practice.

“This is nothing unique to Omaha," said Steve McCoy with Eppley Airfield.

McCoy said the airport is tasked by federal law to be as self-sustaining as possible and needs the revenue.

The airport already charges fees to vendors inside, as well as Uber, Lyft and other taxi companies that operate on airport grounds.

McCoy said they just want to be fair to everybody.

“To be consistent, we are applying the same strategy across the board to ground transportation providers,” said McCoy.

Representatives of Park ’N Go told 3 News Now that the extra 10% may come out of customer pockets, meaning they may have to raise parking rates.

“Airport travel, especially, is suffering. It’s going to make it so we're not able to provide as good a service to our customers...or we’re going to have to put that additional burden, financially, on our customers,” said Jenna Featherstone, owner of Park ’N Go.

The next airport authority board meeting is set for June 15th. It’s unclear if the board will vote on the fee at that meeting.

