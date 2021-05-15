Officer-involved shooting on Friday afternoon in Fremont, Nebraska

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release, on Friday afternoon Fremont officers were dispatched to a residence on South Clarmar Avenue where authorities said a man was threatening to harm himself with a weapon.

After officers arrived, they say that the man exited the residence brandishing a firearm.

The Fremont Police Department says that the suspect fired at least one shot from a firearm and officers responded by discharging their weapons, striking the man.

The release, which was issued by Lt. Ed Watts, says that officers provided medical aid until Fremont rescue personnel arrived. The man was transported to Fremont Methodist Health and his condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and there will be a continued police presence in the area of the incident.

As per state law, the Nebraska State Patrol is leading an investigation of the officer-involved shooting.

