Officials suspect foul play in deaths of 4 people at 2 homes in small Nebraska city

LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — UPDATE: 4 p.m. Thursday

The Nebraska State Patrol announced that four people were found dead Thursday morning at two separate locations in the small community of Laurel, Nebraska.

NSP held a press conference to divulge details of the investigation, which is ongoing. A spokesman said the first call about the incident came from a member of the public after 3 a.m. Thursday, and first responders on the scene discovered one person dead.

As crews were still at the first scene, a call of another fire came in just blocks away from the first scene. First responders discovered three individuals dead at the second scene, for a total of four dead that morning.

NSP could not confirm whether the victims were related, but said "it would be a stretch to say there’s no connection” between the scenes. Foul play is suspected.

Witness reports to law enforcement stated that a silver sedan was seen leaving Laurel after the second fire had been reported, driving westbound on Highway 20, and may have picked up a passenger before leaving town.

Fire investigators believe that accelerant was used to ignite the fires, and that the suspect or suspects may have also sustained burns. Local businesses were asked to review surveillance footage in an effort to establish more information about the suspect or suspects.

The identities of the four victims will be announced once the next of kin has been located and notified. The official cause of death has not yet been determined, but the bodies will be processed by the local coroner.

Another briefing on the investigation is expected Friday. In the meantime, anyone with information relating to the death investigation is asked to contact Nebraska State Patrol at 402-479-4921.

PREVIOUS:

An unknown number of people were found dead Thursday in two homes in a small community in northeastern Nebraska, and schools and most businesses went on lockdown as a precaution at the recommendation of police, officials said.

Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol, said he didn't know how many people were found dead or how anyone died, but that fire "was involved" at both houses. He said state investigators were headed to Laurel and would likely take the lead in investigating what happened.

Most businesses, a senior center and schools voluntarily went on lockdown at the recommendation of police, said Lori Hansen, a clerical assistant at the Laurel City Hall. She said she had no other information about what was happening at the police scenes.

"We've been listening to TV to try to find out what's going on," she said.

A woman who answered the phone at the Cedar County Sheriff's Office said she had no information about the deaths and that she was the only person in the office.

Laurel is home to fewer than 1,000 people and is located about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Omaha.

The patrol plans to hold a news conference later Thursday to discuss its findings.

