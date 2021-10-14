Officials dedicate new office building in West Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, R & R Realty Group held a dedication of its first office building to fill the Omaha skyline with its Waterford building.

The Des Moines-based company said it carried out the project after sing a growing demand and it looks forward to leasing out office space.

"It's not a major metropolitan area where the highs are really high and the lows can get really low as far as demand, pricing and occupancy and so forth,” said President of R & R Realty Group Mark Rupprecht. “So, there's a lot of stability in Omaha and as you continue to look into the future, there will be continued stability and continued demand for office space."

3 News Now has another weather camera on top of this building.

Recently, we did a story about how a fountain on the building's campus has people talking and stopping to take pictures in front of it.

