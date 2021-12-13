Officials ID 2 killed in eastern Nebraska crash during storm

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska authorities have identified two people killed in a crash in eastern Nebraska on snow and ice-slicked highway.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 46-year-old Hector Martinez Mezquita, of Fremont, and 26-year-old Francisco Alfaro died in the Saturday morning crash on U.S. Highway 77 near Mead.

The Saunders County Sheriff's Office says Mezquita was driving a car south on the highway and lost control because of ice and snow on the roadway. The car was then hit on its passenger side by a northbound pickup truck.

Mezquita and Alfaro died at the scene. Investigators say a 37-year-old Yutan woman and a child who was her passenger were seriously injured in the crash and taken to an Omaha hospital.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.