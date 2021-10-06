Officials report back-to-back deaths of Nebraska inmates

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Prison officials in Nebraska say two inmates have died in as many days, including one who had test positive for COVID-19 prior to his death.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release that an inmate in his 40s died at a Lincoln hospital Tuesday night after testing positive for the virus. The department did not say which prison the inmate had been housed in or give his name, citing hospital privacy laws.

The inmate's death came a day after the death of 36-year-old inmate Robert Camacho at the Community Corrections Center in Omaha. Camacho was serving a 15- to 20-year term for arson.

A grand jury will investigate the deaths of both inmates.

