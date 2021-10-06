Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Officials report back-to-back deaths of Nebraska inmates

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV photo
Jail Handcuffs
Posted at 1:31 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 14:31:49-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Prison officials in Nebraska say two inmates have died in as many days, including one who had test positive for COVID-19 prior to his death.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release that an inmate in his 40s died at a Lincoln hospital Tuesday night after testing positive for the virus. The department did not say which prison the inmate had been housed in or give his name, citing hospital privacy laws.

The inmate's death came a day after the death of 36-year-old inmate Robert Camacho at the Community Corrections Center in Omaha. Camacho was serving a 15- to 20-year term for arson.

A grand jury will investigate the deaths of both inmates.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018