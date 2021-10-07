Watch
Officials say 2 people killed in head-on crash near Wisner

Posted at 3:09 PM, Oct 07, 2021
WISNER, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff's officials in northeastern Nebraska say two people have died in a fiery head-on crash on U.S. Highway 275 east of Wisner.

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald reported that the crash happened Wednesday night when a minivan driven by 56-year-old Lance Arthaloney, of Lincoln, collided head-on with a car driven by a 51-year-old West Point man.

The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office says both vehicles erupted in flames after the crash. The crash killed Arthaloney and a passenger in the car, 60-year-old Martha Rodriguez, of West Point. The car’s driver was flown by a medical helicopter to a hospital in Sioux City, Iowa.

Investigators say they have not determined which vehicle crossed the center line.

