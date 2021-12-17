Officials say no credible threat to local safety in TikTok trend 'American School Shooting Day'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Area education officials say that although a TikTok trend called "American School Shooting Day" is appalling and uncalled for, it is not credible and does not present any danger to the public at this time.

The Millard Public School District sent an email to address the issue, saying "this is a widespread rumor that has been investigated by police across the country and found to have no substance."

The district also encourages students to bring these types of issues forward to parents, principals or teachers.

The TikTok challenge of anonymous origin urged students to call in bombing and shooting threats to their schools, but it is said that the challenge initially began as a challenge to skip school and later transformed into a call for violence.

As the rumor spread further, the Iowa State Education Association, the Iowa Association of School Boards and the School Administrators of Iowa sent out a joint message.

"The social media threat of an 'American School Shooting Day' is appalling. Whether done as a joke or with malicious intent, it's unacceptable," the press release stated.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said that it is increasing law enforcement presence at area schools on Friday and will work with other agencies to try to identify the author of the threats.

