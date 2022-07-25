Offutt AFB to hold active shooter drill on Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, July 27, Offutt Air Force Base will be conducting an active shooter drill.

There will be increased noise and activity which includes simulated gunfire, sirens, messages from loudspeakers and emergency vehicles responding to exercise simulations.

Evaluation personnel will be present and clearly identifiable during the drills. Anybody who sees someone with a firearm or a weapon trying to attack someone without the presence of evaluation personnel should take appropriate actions as it could be a real active shooter situation.

This is a regularly scheduled drill to ensure the readiness of first responders and support teams.

Base access and traffic may be impacted.

