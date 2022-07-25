Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Offutt AFB to hold active shooter drill on Wednesday

Strategic Command Offutt AFB
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Nati Harnik/AP
A statue of an Ohio class nuclear submarine stands in front of C2F, US Strategic Command's new command and control facility at Offutt AFB in Neb., following a dedication ceremony in honor of General Curtis E. LeMay on Nov. 18, 2019.
Strategic Command Offutt AFB
Posted at 4:40 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 17:40:11-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, July 27, Offutt Air Force Base will be conducting an active shooter drill.

There will be increased noise and activity which includes simulated gunfire, sirens, messages from loudspeakers and emergency vehicles responding to exercise simulations.

Evaluation personnel will be present and clearly identifiable during the drills. Anybody who sees someone with a firearm or a weapon trying to attack someone without the presence of evaluation personnel should take appropriate actions as it could be a real active shooter situation.

This is a regularly scheduled drill to ensure the readiness of first responders and support teams.

Base access and traffic may be impacted.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018