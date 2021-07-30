Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Offutt Air Force Base again requiring face masks indoors

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Vadim Ghirda/AP
File
COVID-19 mask generic
Posted at 4:06 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 17:06:26-04

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Offutt Air Force Base is reinstating a mask mandate, requiring all employees, contractors and visitors to wear a face mask indoors.

The requirement applies to everyone, even those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The military base said, in a social media post, that the new requirement came from the Defense Secretary's office and was triggered by rising coronavirus cases in Sarpy County. The requirement goes into full effect Friday.

Additionally, the post said, those who are not vaccinated must maintain a distance of 6 feet from others, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018