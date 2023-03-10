Offutt Air Force Base holds groundbreaking on new squadron campus

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — The floods of 2019 affected much of the Omaha metro and beyond.

But parts of Offutt Air Force Base have suffered since the floods. That's changing now with construction starting to get underway.

A ceremonial groundbreaking held on Thursday marked the start of the project.

When it's completed, the 55th Security Forces Squadron will have a new campus that is safe from flood waters.

“What we've done here is raise the footers of these buildings three feet above that. So even in the event that the levees were to fail or some other unusual circumstance that drove water into this section of the base, we'd still have a buffer between the finished floors of all of our critical facilities,” said Major Eric Armstrong, deputy director, Flood Program Management Recovery Office.

The campus will have three facilities with more than 100,000 square feet of space.

The security forces have been working out of several sites on base since the flood.

