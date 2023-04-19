UPDATE: Wednesday afternoon lockdown on Offutt Air Force Base lifted

UPDATE 2:55 p.m.
Offutt Air Force Base officials provided an update on what led to the lockdown. They said that a series of loud noises were reported and investigated.
Out of caution, the base was locked down and no threat was found.
Update as of 1440: Someone reported a series of loud noises to our Defenders. Out of an abundance of caution, our Defenders locked down the base, cleared the area in question, and determined there was no threat.— OffuttAFB (@Offutt_AFB) April 19, 2023
Offutt Air Force Base was briefly on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the public information office, there was a call made to the base that led to an investigation and lockdown.
Officials said that movement on the base was restricted but there was no threat determined.
This is a developing story.
ALL CLEAR ALL CLEAR ALL CLEAR— OffuttAFB (@Offutt_AFB) April 19, 2023
Normal activity can be resumed at this time.
ALL CLEAR ALL CLEAR ALL CLEAR
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.