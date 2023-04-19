Watch Now
UPDATE: Wednesday afternoon lockdown on Offutt Air Force Base lifted

STRATCOM closes briefly as emergency crews respond to potential threat
Posted at 2:16 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 15:59:00-04

UPDATE 2:55 p.m.

Offutt Air Force Base officials provided an update on what led to the lockdown. They said that a series of loud noises were reported and investigated.

Out of caution, the base was locked down and no threat was found.

Offutt Air Force Base was briefly on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the public information office, there was a call made to the base that led to an investigation and lockdown.

Officials said that movement on the base was restricted but there was no threat determined.

This is a developing story.

