Offutt Air Force Base to hold training excercise

Posted at 8:06 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 21:06:54-04

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) - Offutt Air Force Base is giving people a heads up about a training exercise that it's doing on Tuesday.

It will be carrying out a large-scale active shooter exercise. Don't be alarmed as they will be sending out announcements including by phone and email.

The exercise will include areas near Lincoln Airfield.

Read more about the training exercise below or by clicking here.

Offutt AFB plans to conduct an Active Shooter Exercise on 13 April 2021. This will be a large-scale exercise of Offutt’s...

Posted by Offutt Air Force Base on Monday, April 12, 2021

