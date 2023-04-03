Ohio suspect wanted for murder in Pennsylvania is arrested in Nebraska

SEWARD, Neb. (KMTV) — An Ohio man who is the suspect in a weekend murder that happened in Pennsylvania has been booked by the Seward County Sheriff's Office.

Here's what we know from police:

A deputy with the Seward County Sheriff’s Office Interdiction Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Journey for vehicle and traffic violations that traveled westbound on I-80 on Sunday.

The driver claimed to have no photo identification and allegedly provided a false name and date of birth to the deputy.

A check of the vehicle registration indicated the registered owner was wanted for first-degree murder in the state of Pennsylvania, according to police.

Police determined that the driver was 27-year-old Darrell D. Harrison, Jr. of Youngstown, Ohio.

According to police, Harrison was the suspect wanted in the killing of a 21-year-old man in the early morning hours of Saturday in the city of Farrell, PA.

Harrison was booked into the Seward County Detention Center pending further extradition process.

