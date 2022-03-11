Oklahoma man sentenced for beating death at Sioux City motel

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to five years in prison for the beating death of his brother-in-law outside a Sioux City motel.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 36-year-old Jordan Kaesemeyer, of Marlow, Oklahoma, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in September to involuntary manslaughter for the June 2020 death of Justin Morrison, also of Oklahoma. Assault and willful injury counts were dismissed in exchange for his plea.

Police say the two men were staying at the Palmer House Motel when they fought and Kaesemeyer kicked Morrison in the face with a steel-toed work boot. Morrison refused to get medical attention and was later found dead on his motel bed.

