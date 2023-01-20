Oklahoma wins river pollution lawsuit against major poultry producer

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) — A judge issued a ruling in a decade long lawsuit over poultry pollution in the Illinois River.

Tyson Foods and other poultry companies have less than two months to reach an agreement with the state of Oklahoma on how to clean a watershed polluted by chicken litter.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell ruled Tyson Foods, Cargill inc., and other companies polluted the Illinois River, caused a public nuisance, and trespassed by spreading the chicken litter on land in Eastern Oklahoma which then leached into the river’s watershed. Now, the poultry companies and the state of Oklahoma have until March 17th to provide an agreement on how to remedy the pollution’s effects. The effects include low oxygen levels in the river, algae growth, and damage to the fish population.

2 News Oklahoma talked to Ed Brocksmith with the group known as Save the Illinois River in October. Brocksmith says they’ve seen a decline in levels animal waste, contaminated storm run-off but there’s more that can be done.

Oklahoma, Arkansas teams meet over Illinois River pollution

“Unless we can get a grip on these nutrients and bacteria the impact to the Illinois River watershed," he said. "The water is going to be ugly. It's not going to be a true scenic river.”

Since the 80's, conversation groups urged Oklahoma to increase regulations on poultry farms as this river is important for drinking water, the environment, and for people who like to recreate on it. The trial for this lawsuit ended in 2009. Judge Frizzell wrote in his ruling that an estimated 354,000 to 528,000 tons of chicken litter was spread on the land each year by the companies.

2 News reached out to Tyson Foods and Cargill Inc. for comment.

Kelly Hellbusch with Tyson Foods responded: "We are aware of the decision and are reviewing. We have no comment at this time."

Daniel Sullivan with Cargill Inc. responded: "Cargill has a strong track record of successfully addressing complex challenges and proactively taking action to protect the environment. We have received the ruling related to the 17-year-old case in Oklahoma and are reviewing its findings. We remain dedicated to conducting business in a responsible and sustainable manner."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --