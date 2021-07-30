Ol' Skool Drill Team reunites to perform for beloved member

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Ol' Skool Drill Team hasn’t played together for several years, but this week they’re reuniting to play for a beloved member of the team.

Joy Borsak who helped organize the reunion said she wanted to give her old friend, David Waites, recognition for all the time and energy he had put into the team.

“I’m hoping that he’s inspired and the people, and the young men, that he impacted sees his legacy," Borsak said.

Waites began playing with the team in the 90s, and says it's given him a lot of great experiences over the years.

“We traveled around and everything, and we went to places other teams didn’t really go," Waites said. "And seen some things people really didn’t see.”

Those who played with him say, he taught them how to be good musicians and a good team.

“He’s taught almost anybody in the drill team community how to play the drums properly," said Percy Newton Sr.

Waites is currently battling cancer, and says he wanted to make a point to reunite with his old team soon.

“I might even play tonight, a little bit or something like that," Waites said. "And it’s a good vibe, everybody that come out and see me.”

It was a chance to embrace the joy of music and celebrate a life filled with love.

