Old Market musicians bring holiday cheer at Urban Abbey

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Old Market tried to encourage some holiday shopping this weekend, by using music to set the tone.

Performers from the Omaha Music Conservatory offered live string music at Urban Abbey, a combination coffeeshop-bookstore that hosts in-person worship events.

The musicians volunteered their time to play Christmas carols as a chance to liven up the shopping scene.

"Well, I think it's one of the special things of the season to be able to have live music while we gather to just add to the experience of shopping small, it's something that we can do, maybe because of the traffic we have or the nature of the Old Market that we can invite people in for a little bit more of an experience," said Debra McKnight, founding pastor of Urban Abbey.

The Urban Abbey has its own website with a calendar of events and ministry for different ages. It is located at 1026 Jackson St. in downtown Omaha.

