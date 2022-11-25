Old Towne Bellevue cafe made sure everyone had a place to call home on Thanksgiving by providing free meals

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Full plates and big smiles from both those giving and those receiving.

"It was nice to find out about this and be able to come out and run into some people that I knew and stuff and say 'hi' to everybody," said Matthew Payne, a Bellevue resident.

Payne is one of many who came out to The Lighthouse Cafe and Coffee for some warm food and good company.

"Obviously, you can't ever go wrong with free food and somebody's helping you out and giving you a free meal, that's all good with me," Payne said.

He recently lost his mother and is thankful he was able to make The Lighthouse Cafe home for Thanksgiving.

"A little lonely now, because I don't have, you know, it was just me and her, so you know just doing something for the holiday, getting out, it's better than just sitting around at home, alone," Payne said.

The Lighthouse Cafe & Coffee in Bellevue has only been in the area for about a month but already the owners want to help the community transform.

"We have had some people that have gone out and taken to-go meals to maybe some people are shut in and can't even go anywhere," said Tracey Colgrove, owner of The Lighthouse Cafe & Coffee."That's been great that family members can take it out or friends can take it out to people that really need it."

With the help of volunteers, about 500 meals were prepared and Bellevue area residents were served all the Thanksgiving classics: turkey, potatoes, stuffing and even some pie.

"We had people bringing in turkeys. We had people bringing in canned goods and all the stuff that we needed, so honestly, we have been blessed tenfold in being able to do this and then allowing other people to be blessed as well," Colgrove said.

For volunteer, Cole Kelly, the gratitude he felt this Thanksgiving is being able to give back to the community that his family has enjoyed living in for years.

"I am blessed. I've got a good family and good friends and I know it's sometimes just the small things, the small acts that really help people who need a pick me up," Kelly said.

Payne came by the event and like many of us couldn't pass up the ham.

"Like we were talking the green bean casserole and the ham — that's the good stuff," Payne said.

But more than anything he said he is thankful.

"Just be grateful for the people you have around you and don't forget to say 'thank you' and 'I love you' and all the good stuff," Payne said.

Colgrove said he hopes to continue serving his community, like this, for many Thanksgivings to come.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.