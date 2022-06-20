Ole Miss baseball team visits Omaha Home for Boys

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Ole Miss baseball team got a win Saturday in their first College World Series game, and Sunday, they took some time to meet kids at the Omaha Home for Boys.

The baseball team, fresh off that Saturday win over Auburn, had lunch with the kids before shooting some hoops.

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco says between the players and the kids, it's hard to tell who gets more out of the meet-up.

"I think the intention is obviously that the residents here have a special day with some student athletes from another state possibly, but the truth is in the three times that I've been here, it's humbling and I think we get a lot more out of it than they get," said Mike Bianco, Ole Miss baseball head coach.

The meet up was organized by the Lions Club.

