Olivia Rodrigo to make stop in Omaha this spring

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Olivia Rodrigo announced she will be making a stop at the CHI Health Center, on March 13 for her 2024 tour "GUTS World Tour." The tour features special guests on select dates, Chappell Roan will be joining for this show.

Fans are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale to help block bots, reduce resale and get more tickets directly into the hands of fans who want to attend. Registration for access to tickets is open now through Sept. 17 at 9 p.m. CT on oliviarodrigo.com. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the sales on Sept. 20 and Sept. 21.

